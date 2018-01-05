The decision is 'based on what we feel are unreasonable infringements on the privacy of the players, as a condition to enter the country,' says Valve

Published 9:39 AM, January 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Valve Corporation said on Friday, January 5, that it rescinded the Major designation of Galaxy Battles 2, a Dota 2 tournament slated to be held in the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan later this month.

This effectively removes the Pro Circuit qualifying points for the tournament.

Valve said in a post that its decision was "based on what we feel are unreasonable infringements on the privacy of the players, as a condition to enter the country."

In the Philippines, electronic sports players, such as Dota 2 tournament players, are considered athletes and are subject to the same visa requirements as such. According to the Games and Amusements Board, this means having medical tests, such as an ECG and drug tests.

Valve said it is "talking to tournament organizers to try to find a way to run a Major with the invited and qualifying teams, including the Pro Circuit points that would have been available" in the Galaxy Battles tournament. – Rappler.com