Published 2:20 PM, January 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Pornhub's 2017 data showed that Filipinos spent the most time on the site at 13 minutes and 28 seconds on the average. Along with that, the site also showed some of the top searches coming from the country, giving us a glimpse of the sexual fantasies of men and women in the land.

In the top pornstars category, Maria Ozawa, Mia Khalifa, Kim Domingo, Leah Gotti, and Abbie Tolentino – in that order – figure in the list. While 3 are actual pornstars – Ozawa, Khalifa, and Gotti – Domingo is a Filipina television actress and model who has appeared on the cover of men's magazine FHM. Tolentino, meanwhile, is a Filipina car show model and social media personality.

As for search terms, most popular are "pinay," "hentai," "pinoy," "japanese," and korean." Pornhub has additional insights on the top PH search terms: "The Philippines enjoys viewing the reality category 119% than the rest of the world, but seem to enjoy escaping as made evident by the fact that ‘Anime Hentai’ made its way up by 55 spots on the top searches, even bumping down ‘filipina’ three positions."

Here's the full chart:

In 2016, Maria Ozawa also topped specific pornstar name searches in Pornhub from the Philippines. – Rappler.com