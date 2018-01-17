While the playing of copyrighted material on emulation software has legal implications, those looking for a way to play Switch games they own, on a PC, may want to keep a close eye on this

MANILA, Philippines – The developers behind the PC-based Nintendo 3DS emulator Citra are working on a new project that aims to emulate the Switch console on PC platforms.

Called Yuzu, the developers tweeted their intent earlier in the week on Twitter.

They said, "Announcing Yuzu, the first Nintendo Switch emulator that does all of the things you didn't need it to do! Stay tuned for more from the yuzu team!"

The development on the emulator has just started, however, so it may take a bit of time before it can actually be tried out by eager testers.

While the playing of copyrighted material on emulation software without owning the said game may not exactly be legal, those looking for a way to play their Nintendo Switch games on a PC will likely be interested in checking out future developments on this front as it pushes onward. – Rappler.com