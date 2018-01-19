TNC wins their do-or-die match against the team from Peru, setting them up for a second round match against the winner of the VGJ.Thunder versus Team Spirit

Published 7:41 PM, January 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Local Dota 2 stars, team TNC, lives to fight another day as they beat Infamous in their do-or-die first round match of Galaxy Battles II.

TNC found themselves fall to the losers bracket after an upset loss to Team Spirit earlier in the day.

Fortunately for Filipino fans, TNC prevented elimination, and move on to the second round of the tournament. TNC will be resuming the battle on Sunday, January 21 while the second round of the winners bracket will be happening tomorrow, January 20.

TNC will be up against the winner of the match between China's VGJ.Thunder and Team Spirit – setting TNC up with a chance for revenge against their first round tormentors, Team Spirit.

With the win, TNC is assured of at least a 5th/6th tournament finish and $35,000.

The other second round match for tomorrow is the match betwee Europe's OG, and USA's Evil Geniuses. – Rappler.com