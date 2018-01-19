Audience members scream and cheer for a chance to play with the powerhouse teams

Published 8:44 PM, January 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Fans at Galaxy Battles II went crazy as the host announced an exhibition match between powerhouse rivals TNC and OG.

Announced right after TNC's victory over Infamous, the crowd cheered loudly as the exhibition match featured two teams that had eliminated one another in the past 2 The International tournaments – Dota 2's biggest annual contest. TNC eliminated OG in 2016, and OG returned the favor the following year.

But the exhibition match drew even louder cheers when the host announced that the teams will be picking guest players from the audience. Each team picked two extra players from the crowd. The crowd did what they could to get the teams' attentions – some shouting their favorite member's name, some taking off their shirt and swinging it in the air.

While TNC picked seemingly just on the basis of who drew their attention the most, OG was a bit more strategic, asking fans what their MMR (matchmaking rating) is. Watch the entire audience member selection sequence in the clip above! – Rappler.com