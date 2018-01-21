The local favorites go home with $35,000

Published 11:55 AM, January 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine team TNC bowed out of the $500,000 Dota 2 tournament, Galaxy Battles II, on Sunday, January 21.

Longtime rival OG once again defeated and eliminated the local favorites just like they did in the most recent The International tournament, Dota 2's biggest tourney, in August 2017. In an exhibition match last Friday, January 19, which featured team members from the fans, OG had also beaten TNC.

With the defeat, TNC goes home with a 5th/6th place finish good for $35,000. OG, meanwhile, proceeds to the 3rd round, awaiting the winner of the Spirit versus Pain match.

OG found themselves in the losers bracket after falling to USA's Evil Geniuses, 2-0, in the second round of the winners bracket. TNC, meanwhile, advanced to the losers bracket's second round after defeating Peru's Infamous. Earlier, TNC fell to Spirit in the first round, causing them to fall to the losers bracket.

OG is now assured of at least a 4th place finish good for $45,000, but are looking like the favorites to make it to the grand finals for a rematch against Evil Geniuses.

The top prize is $200,000.