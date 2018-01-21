The Chinese powerhouse takes home $200,000 as they sweep USA's Evil Geniuses in grand finals

Published 9:15 PM, January 21, 2018

BULACAN, Philippines – Chinese team VG. J Thunder won the top prize at Galaxy Battles II, beating Western favorite Evil Geniuses (EG) with a clean sweep in a best-of-5 match.

While the first and second rounds were tense, the final round was decisive, with VGJ.Thunder showing no hesitation in storming EG's base as soon as they could.

VGJ.Thunder will be taking home the lion's share of the $500,000 prize pool: $200,000. EG, on the other hand, will be taking home $85,000. VGJ was unstoppable the entire tournament. They defeated two of the teams that beat the Filipino teams competing in the tourney: PG.Barracx which beat Team Skyville and Team Spirit, which beat PH powerhouse TNC.

In the third round of the winners bracket, EG had actually managed to defeat VGJ.Thunder. The Chinese team was sent to the losers bracket where they powered through Team Spirit once again, before eventually getting revenge on EG in a sweep of the grand finals.

Galaxy Battles II was held at The Philippine Arena from January 19 - 21. – Rappler.com