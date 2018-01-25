How does Samsung plan to build on the Samsung Galaxy S8's success?

Published 4:35 PM, January 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Samsung is teasing a new Galaxy Unpacked event ahead of the 2018 Mobile World Congress this February.

Samsung posted on Twitter that it was having its Galaxy Unpacked event on February 25, where the newest Galaxy flagship, the S9, is expected to be revealed – a much-awaited follow-up after the succesful run of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and its Infinity Display. Samsung made sure to add in some extra hyperbole to the event, promising that it "will change how you experience everything."

From 02.25.2018. #Unpacked will change how you experience everything. pic.twitter.com/llrGt0Q6gF — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) January 25, 2018

The Verge adds the event will begin at 12:00 pm ET (12:00 am of February 26, Manila time) and will be livestreamed on Samsung's site.

The 2018 Mobile World Congress, meanwhile, will run from February 26 to March 1. – Rappler.com