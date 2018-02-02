The app has features meant for slow connections, such as the ability to tailor the stream quality, and the ability to save videos on your phone's memory or on an SD card

Published 5:27 PM, February 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – YouTube is expanding the launch countries for its YouTube Go application, a redesigned YouTube app which allows users to watch, share, and download YouTube videos on suboptimal connections.

Launched in India as a beta trial last year for Android devices, the app first expanded to 14 countries, but is now going worldwide to 130 countries.

The app has some specific features for slow connections, such as the ability to tailor the stream quality on slower connections, the ability to save videos on your phone's memory or on an SD card, and the ability to share saved videos without using your connection's data.

The new countries include locations in Central and South America, the Middle East, Africa, the Caribbean, Asia, and additional locales.

Not included in the rollout are locations with serviceable connections, which include the US, Canada, Japan, South Korea, Germany, France, and England.

YouTube Go is available here. – Rappler.com