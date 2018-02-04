Despite the Philippines being below global averages for mobile and fixed broadband, there appears to be generally steady progress in fixed and mobile broadband speeds

Published 10:35 AM, February 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The latest report from Ookla's Speedtest Global Index points to a generally better speeds for the Philippines compared to July 2017, despite a dip in speed for mobile broadband connections.

Ookla releases a monthly roundup of internet speed rankings across a number countries across the globe. The rankings are based on results found on Speedtest, Ookla's internet speed testing service.

According to the latest report for January, Philippine mobile broadband speeds went down 4 notches – from 90th to 94th place – relative to world rankings at 12.55 Megabits per second (Mbps) download and 5.86 Mbps upload.

Meanwhile, fixed broadband speeds went up one notch to 87th place with a download speed of 15.67 Mbps and an upload speed of 13.53 Mbps.

Sadly, the Philippines is still below the global average. Mobile broadband speeds currently have a global average of 22.23 Mbps download and 8.94 Mbps upload, while fixed broadband has a global average of 41.88 Mbps download and 20.36 Mbps upload.

Despite the minor downturn in mobile broadband speeds, there has generally been an uptick in the Philippines' speeds over time since the beginning of the Global Index rankings for both mobile and fixed broadband connections. – Rappler.com