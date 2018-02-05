The rate of growth for Apple Music in the US compared to Spotify may be somewhat obscured, depending on whether or not you factor in trial accounts

Published 9:59 AM, February 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Apple Music may very well take over Spotify in the United States by summertime, according to a new report.

The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday, February 4, that Apple Music appears to be gaining on Spotify in terms of growth in the US. Apple is said to be growing about 5% monthly versus Spotify's 2% monthly gain.

Engadget adds the numbers may be somewhat obscured, depending on whether or not you factor in trial accounts. Apple Music lets users try before they subscribe and isn't a direct counterpart to Spotify's free tier.

That said, Spotify still leads worldwide, with around 70 million subscribers to Apple Music's 36 million. The difference between the two in terms of user base may, again, be greater, if you consider Android's place in the world, and how Spotify has a hand in both iOS and Android with its apps – Rappler.com