Published 10:07 AM, February 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - Nokia has long been identified for its long-lasting battery on its phones and the Nokia 2 seems to want to follow that act.

HMD Global, the makers of Nokia phones today, touted that the 2 can last up to two days on a single charge, with the battery rated at 4,100 mAh. Users will be able to find out for themselves just how long the phone lasts when the unit finally goes on sale on Friday, February 9 for the budget-friendly price of P5,290. The pricing and availability details were revealed by HMD on Tuesday, February 6.

The phone comes equipped with an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera, along with a 5-inch 1280x720 LCD display.

Under the hood, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon Quadcore Processor, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of internal memory with up to 128GB for microSD, Cat 4 LTE, and dual SIM support. It runs on 7.1.1 Android Nougat.

The Nokia 2 comes in two colors: "Pewter Black" and "Pewter White." It’s available for purchase in MemoXpress stores nationwide, online at argomall.com, and in Nokia stores and kiosks nationwide.

Celebrating the month of Valentine’s, Nokia also has a special February promo. Get two Nokia 2 units at 0% interest for 6 months on home credit via argomall.com for the reduced price of P10,000. – Rappler.com