Published 2:19 PM, February 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - A number of iPhone X owners took to discussion site Reddit and the Apple online forums to report a problem afflicting their phones.

According to one user, it takes 6 to 8 seconds after the call ringtone is first heard for the display to activate. Another even explained that there are times when the phone rings and vibrates for a call but the display does not activate at all.

Apple initially suggested users restart their phones in a troubleshooting reply to the forum posts, which they did to no avail. Restarting only solved the problem temporarily, only for it to return after a number of calls are received.

As of writing, it remains unclear what exactly is causing the problem. Most reports agree that this hasn’t been resolved by the the latest iOS 11.2.5 update with signs pointing to earlier versions being affected too.

Despite not being a widespread problem affecting all iPhone X owners, The Financial Times claims that there have been a growing number of complaints being posted on Apple’s forums since December last year.

They later reported that Apple issued a statement saying that they are “looking into the reports.”

The iPhone X was earlier plagued with a similar problem where the display would become unresponsive in sudden drops of temperature. This was later fixed in the iOS 11.1.2 update. – Rappler.com