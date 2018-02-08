Sources familiar with the matter say the project, codenamed "Yeti," will allow users to play games as they're being streamed, as opposed to requiring a download or physical disk

Published 3:18 PM, February 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A report from The Information (article behind paywall) points to the possibility of Google building a subscription-based videogame streaming platform, with the games being delivered through its its own console or through Google's Chromecast devices.

Sources familiar with the matter say the project, codenamed "Yeti," will allow users to play games as they're being streamed, as opposed to requiring a download or physical disk.

Google also reportedly began tinkering with the its own game console and controller, which would make it easier to connect a controller as opposed to using a Chromecast.

Ars Technica added that two Google hardware executives are leading the way. The choice of executives – Mario Queiroz, VP of product management, and Majd Bakar, VP of engineering – point to the more possibility of a new console experience.

More notably, former Sony and Xbox executive Phil Harrison is now working at Google, so the potential hype for a new console seems tantalizingly within reach. – Rappler.com