Apple says the source code leaked is 3 years old, and 'by design, the security of our products doesn’t depend on the secrecy of our source code'

Published 4:23 PM, February 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A portion of Apple's source code may have been leaked on Thursday, February 8, but the company feels it isn't much cause for concern due to the age of the source code leaked relative to iOS today.

In a statement released to media, Apple said the iBoot source code that went up on GitHub and was taken down soon after was from "old source code from 3 years ago."

The company added, "by design the security of our products doesn’t depend on the secrecy of our source code. There are many layers of hardware and software protections built into our products, and we always encourage customers to update to the newest software releases to benefit from the latest protections.”

It was earlier posited the source code could have been useful in helping security researchers find bugs, and an up to $200,000 payday in bug bounties, for Apple's iPhone operating system.

Still, it provides eager coders with a more intimate look at the inner workings of iOS, or at least a mostly-deprecated version of it. – Rappler.com