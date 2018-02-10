Images of the dock accessory that turns the phone to a touchpad shows the Samsung’s soon-to-be released flagship retaining the traditional 3.5mm headphone jack

Published 2:39 PM, February 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - Rumors surfaced late last year that Samsung may be following in the footsteps of the competition, namely Apple, Google, and HTC who have scrapped the headphone jack in their recent releases. These rumors can now be put to rest with these newly leaked images.

Renowned leaker, Evan Blass tweeted images of Samsung’s “so-called DeX Pad”, a dock that turns the Galaxy device to a mobile desktop when connected to a monitor.

The first image of the accessory shows that it includes a USB-C connector, two USB ports, and an HDMI port.

More noteworthy is the second image that seem to confirm the inclusion of a 3.5mm headphone jack for the S9 and possibly its bigger brother, the S9+.

Mashable earlier reported that the phone will be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 for the US and Samsung’s own Exynos 9810 internationally, have 4GB of RAM for the S9 and 6GB for the S9+, and 64GB of internal storage. For the phone’s colors, if the leak is to be believed the new phones will be shipping in Lilac Purple and Coral Blue.

Expect to find out more about the Galaxy S9 and the DeX Pad on Samsung’s Unpacked Event scheduled for February 25. – Rappler.com