The new device from local brand, Cloudfone, is currently the cheapest 18:9 phone in the market

Published 11:28 AM, February 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - The 18:9 aspect ratio, once a defining feature of flagships has now found its way to devices of every level. Local brand, Cloudfone joins the the growing bezel-less smartphone trend by offering the cheapest device with an 18:9 display currently out on the market, the Thrill Boost 3 priced at P2,999.

As tech blog Revü notes, before the Boost 3, the cheapest 18:9 had been the Cherry Mobile Flare S6 Deluxe, priced at P5,999.

The Boost 3 comes equipped with a 5.45-inch FWVGA+ display with 960x480 resolution, a 1.3GHz Mediatek MT6580M quad-core chip, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of internal storage with up to 64GB microSD support, 5MP rear and front cameras with LED flash, a removable 2500mAh battery, and Android 7 Nougat.

Sorely missing from its list of specs is 4G LTE support. Its low resolution and pixel density won’t be wowwing anyone either, given today’s standards.

Despite this, the Thrill Boost 3 has satisfactory specs when considering the bargain price it’s being offered for. This is clearly not a heavy-duty device but those looking for a more modern-looking smartphone may find plenty to love.

The Cloudfone Thrill Boost 3 comes in Black, Grey, and Red, and is avail now at official retailers. – Rappler.com