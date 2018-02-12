'If your family reunion only lasts three minutes, what will you do?' asks this 7-minute feature, shot entirely on an iPhone X

MANILA, Philippines - Apple’s latest viral marketing video to promote the iPhone X is a hit among the Chinese, according to a report from ad news publication Adweek.

It was released earlier in the month, just in time for Chinese New Year festivities in China, and the rest of the world. In China, the video has received over 68 million views, said Adweek.

The short film, titled "3 minutes," is based on a true story and features a mother who works as a conductor in one of the longest train journeys in China, longing to see her young boy for the holidays.

Interestingly enough, the iPhone X is actually nowhere to be seen in this short film that doubles as an ad. Instead, the clip had been shot using just an iPhone X – a product of Apple’s plans to showcase creative professionals utilizing their hardware and software. For this particular short film, the tech giant tapped award-winning Hong Kong director, Peter Chan, to direct.

The iPhone X was officially released in China in November last year and is still relatively new. Reports, earlier this year have crowned it the top-selling phone in urban China despite tough competition from brands like Huawei, Xiaomi, and Samsung.

Only time will tell if the bittersweet and sentimental short resonated enough to push Apple's consumer sales in one of the more crucial times of the year in China, the Chinese New Year – a time where people not only perform the typical traditions involved but also flock malls and buy gifts. Apple is certainly hoping that some of those gifts are an iPhone or maybe a Macbook. – Rappler.com