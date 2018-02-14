The newly launched format called AMP Stories is Google's answer to delivering easy-to-read interactive stories

MANILA, Philippines - Akin to ‘stories’ more commonly associated with apps like Snapchat, Instagram, and Facebook, Google debuted previews of what it’s calling AMP Stories in Google Search on mobile.

Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) is Google’s framework for loading content on mobile faster. This format is meant to help publishers deliver content in visually interesting and interactive ways, which Rudy Galfi, Product Manager for AMP at Google details in a blog post.

The concept is no different from the one that mobile messaging app, Snapchat made popular – a full screen display of a sequence of text, images, and video stitched together.

Google partnered with a group of publishers to find creative ways to improve storytelling and engage readers. It looks to make it fast and easy for both readers to consume content and for publishers to utilize the format in their production process.

AMP Stories is now live on Google Search. Publishers involved in the development such as CNN, Mashable, Vox Media, and The Washington Post already have content in the format viewable in mobile browsers, which you can check out by searching for the publisher’s name within https://g.co/ampstories).

Google eventually plans to bring AMP stories to more of its products and expand the way it appears in Google Search. – Rappler.com