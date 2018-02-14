The resignation announcement says the reason for his resignation was due to a 'personal career plan'

Published 3:40 PM, February 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The president of HTC's smartphone and connected devices business, Chialin Chang, resigned from the company on Wednesday, February 14, an investor announcement said.

The announcement said the reason for his resignation was due to a "personal career plan."

Engadget received further confirmation of Chang's departure with a statement from HTC. The statement read, "We can confirm Chialin Chang has resigned from his position as President of the Smartphone and Connected Devices Business at HTC. We thank him for his dedication to the Company for the last 6 years and wish him well in his future endeavors."

Chang earlier joined HTC in 2012 as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

HTC was hit last year with its lowest-ever December revenue in 13 years. Chang's resignation follows the September announcement of Google's acquisition of part of HTC's smartphone division for $1.1 billion.

No replacement has been named for his position as of press time. – Rappler.com