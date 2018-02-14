These are the follow-ups to the Redmi Note 4, the phone which propelled Chinese brand Xiaomi to the top of the smartphone market in India

Published 6:59 PM, February 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - Xiaomi has officially unveiled its Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro in a launch event held in New Delhi, India, confirming all the things listed on the leaked spec sheet that surfaced online yesterday.

The China-based company seem to be going all in with the big bezel-less trend, having both phones sport a 5.99-inch screen with an 18:9 near borderless display at 2160x1080.

Android Central discovered that judging by the specs, the Redmi Note 5 is essentially a rebranded Redmi 5 Plus featuring the same Snapdragon 625 processor, 4000mAh battery, and the same memory combinations: 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. On top of this, the Redmi Note 5 comes with an Adreno 506 graphics card, 12MP rear camera, 5MP front camera, hybrid SIM card slots, a fingerprint sensor, and the Android Nougat MIUI 9.

The site also notes that the Redmi Note 4 was last year's best-selling phone in India, and helped propelled the brand past Samsung, enabling them to be the largest smartphone vendor in the country.

More interesting of the pair is the Redmi Note 5 Pro that has a Snapdragon 636 and a 6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage variant, in addition to the same ones available for its little sibling.

The Note 5 Pro also has better cameras, flaunting 12MP+5MP rear dual shooters and a 20MP selfie shooter. Other than these, the Pro has mostly the same specs from the standard Note 5: an Adreno 506 graphics card, hybrid SIM card slots, a 4000mAh high-capacity battery, a rear fingerprint sensor, and Nougat MIUI 9.

In India, the Note 5's price ranges from 9,999 Indian rupees (P8,131.22)* for the base version to 11,999 rupees (P9757.62) for the version packing 4GB version and 64GB of storage. The Note 5 Pro will retail for 13,999 rupees (P11,384.03). – Rappler.com

*1 India rupee = 0.81 Philippine peso