Every Valentine's Day, the porn site gives free subscriptions to users. The site then collects data on what these new premium users immediately searched for

Published 1:21 PM, February 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The popular porn site, Pornhub, continues their annual Valentine’s Day tradition of offering premium service to everyone for free, granting access to content not usually available to users of their free, ad-supported section.

Last year, the website did the same thing, which gave them an extra 3.5 million subscribers for a day, boosting their premium site traffic by 308% on February 14, 2017 compared to the monthly average.

To gain more insights, the website collected some data on user behavior from the influx of new, temporary subscribers. The site then published a blog post about the data, where they found that the top search terms buoyed by the new premium users were "lesbian premium," "premium HD," "Valentine's Day," "ebony premium," and "español."

These reflected the interests of the batch of users that were getting a taste of paid, premium service for the first time:

The site also showed which countries took advantage of the temporarily-free premium tier of the site. Most of the countries in the top 10 come from South America, with Chile taking the top spot of premium visitors with a stunning 7,288% increase. Mexico came in second, followed by Peru.

Despite placing 4th at the country with the most time spent on the site, the Philippines did not make the Top 20.

– Rappler.com