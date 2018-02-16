The popular sci-fi show on Netflix makes a real-life version of an app featured in one of its season 4 episodes

Published 10:12 AM, February 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – In season 4 of the Netflix show Black Mirror, one episode ("Hang The DJ") featured a device that is able to determine how long your romance will last with a person.

Here's a screenshot of the episode featuring the device:

Now the show has made a real-life version of the device, just in case the episode didn't freak out couples enough. The real-life app can be found on coach.dating. To use it, the web app generates a code, which it tells you to send to your partner.

Once your partner receives the code (a URL they input on their browser), both of you will be prompted to press the "START" button. A 5-second countdown starts and a fingerprint button appears, which you and your partner must press on your respective devices.

Do it successfully, and the app gives you the figure. Don't do it, and you're shown this:

It's a neat little toy for those who have seen the episode, and a nifty marketing gimmick that might get the show some new viewers. – Rappler.com