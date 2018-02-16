The Go version of Gmail is half the filesize of the original mobile version. Unfortunately, it is only available to Android O Go users

Published 12:23 PM, February 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Google adds a new member to its data- and memory-saving Go line of apps: Gmail Go, TechCrunch reports.

Like the other Go versions of Google apps – such as YouTube Go, Google Maps Go, and Files Go – Gmail Go is designed for low-end phones where storage memory is at a premium and the budget for data may be lower.

Google targets emerging and developing markets for their Go line of apps.

Gmail Go, however, will only be available to those who have phones running on Android O Go, which is also the "lite" version of its main Android OS.

As TechCrunch details, Gmail Go will be taking up less storage space on users' smartphones and will make better use of mobile data compared to regular Gmail. Reports have said that Gmail Go is a 9.51MB download that takes up 25MB of space when installed. The original Gmail is a 20.66MB download, taking up 47 MB of storage space.

Despite the size difference, Go is said to retain many of the features of the full Gmail app, such as multiple account support, conversation view, and push notifications. – Rappler.com