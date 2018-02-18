Last year's LG G6 was unveiled in February. For 2018, the South Korean tech company is targeting June

Published 12:43 PM, February 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - Despite announcing earlier this year that it’s avoiding the usual yearly smartphone release cycles, LG is expected to unveil their new flagship in June, as reported by renowned leaker, Evan Blass from VentureBeat.

The successor to the G6 is currently being called Judy and is said to be sporting a brand new design focusing on display.

If these leaks are true, Judy should be flaunting a 6.1-inch, 18:9 Full Vision, HDR display on a so-called MLCD+ panel, which will have a high 800-nit brightness while consuming 35% less power.

For specs, the upcoming flagship should be housing a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 64GB of storage, 4GB of RAM, 16 MP with f/1.6 dual rear cameras under its hood. Other noteworthy features include wireless charging, voice recognition, camera AI, and water resistance.

Its low RAM aside, Judy is a strong follow-up to the G6 and V30. Besides, Blass believes its RAM will likely receive an upgrade when it announces its Plus-type counterpart.

A June launch means that it will not be available globally until the months that follow, avoiding direct competition with Samsung’s S9. This puts LG in a good position to experiment with the new release schedule and naming scheme and see if it boosts sales for their mobile division. – Rappler.com