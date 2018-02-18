One anonymous Redditor has gotten some hands-on time with the Samsung Galaxy S9 and is spilling the beans

Published 2:19 PM, February 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - Just a week away from its official launch, a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) was created by an anonymous user who played around with a “close to production copy” of Samsung’s upcoming flagship for 20 minutes.

In terms of the device’s overall look and design, the S9 is said to be very much similar to its predecessor.

The fingerprint sensor is “slightly better placed” but is still small in size; small enough that it’s easy to confusingly touch the camera sensors beside it.

As previously reported, the S9 retains the headphone jack, ditched by many of its competitors. It also keeps the dedicated Bixby button found on the left side of the Galaxy S8 and S8+.

The Redditor noted that the quality of sound and cameras have improved. Cameras now support 4K video recording at 60fps, 1080p at 240fps, and 720p at 480fps with the inclusion of a dual aperture feature to better control lighting in shots. He also confirmed that the S9 has stereo speakers: one from the bottom and the other on the earpiece.

Finally, the Redditor confirmed that the S9 does in fact have its own 3D emoji feature, which he calls “a mix between animoji and bitmoji." Samsung’s take on this finds users creating avatars whose facial features they can control.

There’s a gold mine of rumors and leaks surrounding the S9 with all of it to be confirmed or debunked come its unveiling on February 25. – Rappler.com