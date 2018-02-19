Samsung, who hoped other smartphone makers would adopt its OLED panels, finds the manufacturers sticking to LCD panels instead

February 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A report from the Nikkei Asian Review over the weekend said Samsung was left with excess production capacity for its OLED panels, after Apple slashed its production of the iPhone X.

The report, released February 16, said, "production of the iPhone X, whose sales have been sluggish, is expected to drop by half in the first 3 months of this year from the initial estimate of over 40 million units."

Samsung ramped up its production of the OLED panels to meet demand for the iPhone X.

The company was hoping other smartphone makers would also adopt OLED panels, but that was not the case. Smartphone manufacturers opted to remain with LCD panels because of the OLED panels' pricing.

Chinese OLED panel makers are also expanding their production capcity, threatening the pricing of Samsung's panels as a result. Earlier reports also said LG will supply the OLED screens on Apple's upcoming 6.5-inch phone, rather than Samsung. – Rappler.com