If the image is representative of the final device, the ZenFone 5 becomes one of the first high-profile brands to incorporate the iPhone X notch – a feature that Android itself is looking to copy

Published 11:42 AM, February 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - It appears like those eagerly awaiting the next flagship from ASUS do not have to wait very long to catch their first glimpse.

A leaked image, reported by Techradar and SlashLeaks, have popped up on Twitter showing off its new look that seem to imitate the iPhone X’s design. As with a lot of smartphones being unveiled this year, the new Asus ZenFone 5 is sporting a near bezel-less 18:9 display with an iPhone X notch that looks to be housing the earpiece, some sensors, and the front-facing camera.

The actual tweet is below:

A leaked spec sheet for a device code named "ASUS Z01RD," speculated to be the ZenFone 5 popped up in the website of AnTuTu, a provider of benchmarking tools, a few days ago.

The alleged spec sheet of the ZenFone 5 mirrors what many are expecting of the ASUS' upcoming flagship: a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset, an Adreno 630 GPU, 6GB of RAM, and 32GB of onboard storage. It’s supposedly going to run on Android 8.0 and have 2246x1080 resolution.

The flagship Asus ZenFone 5 along with its budget and battery-heavy counterparts are expected to be officially revealed at the Mobile World Congress on February 26, 2018. – Rappler.com