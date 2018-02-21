An alleged prototype of a smartphone belonging to Sony’s new Xperia XZ2 series is sporting a new curved design

Published 10:59 AM, February 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - Just days away from its official launch in this year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC), an image of what is rumored to be a prototype of the Xperia XZ2 Compact has surfaced online, as seen on the Xperia Blog.

The side-view image posted by a commenter on the blog shows the alleged prototype sporting a new design with a curved bottom, lying beside the much older Xperia Z5 Compact. Xperia phones have been known for their strictly angular design, and if this image is indeed true, it represents a directional change for the line.

According to the commenter who goes by the name Grisha, the prototype did not have a 3.5mm headphone jack but, has a rear fingerprint scanner akin to more recent Xperia releases.

After speaking to insiders, the Xperia Blog claims that the image is in fact representative of the Xperia XZ2 Compact, adding that the final version should have a slightly smaller bezel on the top of the screen.

The official Sony Xperia Twitter account also posted a 23-second teaser, embedded above, which seemingly ties into the new curved design and their presence at MWC, where they are expected to officially announce and unveil their latest series of Xperia XZ2 flagships.

The curved look of the alleged XZ2 prototype is also very similar to Sony's Human + Plate concept, leaked all the way back in 2015:

MWC is going to be held in Barcelona, Spain from February 26 to March 1. – Rappler.com