Published 11:43 AM, February 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Samsung on Tuesday, February 20, announced the mass production of what its new, largest capacity solid state drive.

Samsung outdid its earlier 15.36 terabyte (TB) SSD offering from 2016 with a new 30.72TB Serial Attached SCSI (SAS) SSD, called the PM1643.

The new drive combines 32 new 1TB NAND flash sticks, made up of 16 stacked layers of 512 Gigabit V-NAND chips. This translates to much faster read and write speeds compared to standard SSDs.

The SSD is also very robust in design. Samsung said that the drive "provides a robust endurance level of one full drive write per day (DWPD), which translates into writing 30.72TB of data every day over the five-year warranty period without failure. The PM1643 also offers a mean time between failures (MTBF) of two million hours."

It also said you could pack 5,700 full HD movies into a single drive.

The company also said it would expand the lineup with different storage sizes but using the same technology, allowing for various sectors to take advantage of the new technology with the right storage amount for their needs.

Samsung has not released pricing for the SSD yet, but don't expect it to be an affordable purchase: Samsung's 15.36TB offering from 2016 cost about $10,000.

That said, the development of better SSDs also brings down prices for other models down the line. – Rappler.com