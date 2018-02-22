Facebook down in parts of Asia, Europe, U.S.
Published 7:18 PM, February 22, 2018
Updated 7:18 PM, February 22, 2018
FACEBOOK ERRORS. The error message a visitor might get when visiting Facebook currently. Screenshot of Facebook.com
MANILA, Philippines – Facebook on Thursday, February 22, is suffering from downtime.
Visitors to the site may encounter an error page, and Downdetector.com points to portions of the US, Europe, and Asia as being affected.
Manila and Guangzhou in China appears to be especially affected, according to outage maps.
DOWNTIME MAP. Facebook is down in the following general areas. Screen shot from Downdetector.com
– Rappler.com