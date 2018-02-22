Visitors to the site may encounter an error page, and Downdetector.com points to portions of the US, Europe, and Asia as being affected

Published 7:18 PM, February 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Facebook on Thursday, February 22, is suffering from downtime.

Visitors to the site may encounter an error page, and Downdetector.com points to portions of the US, Europe, and Asia as being affected.

Manila and Guangzhou in China appears to be especially affected, according to outage maps.

