Huawei intends to reveal its new phone on March 27, according to their online teaser

Published 6:54 PM, February 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - Those dying to know more about Huawei’s follow-up to the P10 and P10 Plus may have to wait a little longer. The Chinese company, through a short video teaser, announced that it will be unveiling the now confirmed P20 and P20 Plus in Paris, France on March 27, almost a month past Mobile World Congress (MWC), where it was originally expected to make a showing.

The tech giant – which recently demonstrated applications for its AI-capable Mate 10 Pro in driverless mobility – confirmed the name of the phone through a 7-second teaser where it also hinted at a three-camera system. The teaser copy went: "Huawei P20. See mOOOre with AI" with the three O's represented by circular photos. Here's the video:

Huawei just confirmed the name of its next flagship: The #HuaweiP20 is officially the #HuaweiP20 pic.twitter.com/HdOAsycA7i — Alex Dobie (@alexdobie) February 23, 2018

However, until Huawei makes the reveal in late March, we can't confirm whether the phone will indeed have a three-camera setup. For all we know, the O's may be pointing to something else entirely. A photo leak following Huawei's announcement revealed somethine else. GSMArena discovered that Chinese telecommunication regulator, TENAA leaked images of a phone codenamed EML-AL00, believed to be the P20 in their website.

The images gave a better look at the phone from all its sides. And contrary to early reports and its own teaser video suggesting it having a three-lens camera setup, the leaked images only show it having a dual-camera setup.

In terms of design, the laser autofocus, dual-LED flash, and Huawei logo are lined vertically to take photos in landscape mode. The fingerprint scanner, volume toggle, and power button remain untouched and are positioned similar to its predecessor, the P10 line.

There have also been rumors about it having an iPhone X-like notch which GSMArena is not yet shutting down because of how close the dual-front cameras are to each other.

It remains unclear whether the leaked images are reflective of the final product which means there is still hope for Huawei’s next flagship to have a three-lens system.

AndroidAuthority speculates that the P20 is going to be powered by a Kirin 970 chipset, a choice of 6 or 8GB RAM, a 4,000mAh battery, a microSD slot, and Android Oreo. – Rappler.com