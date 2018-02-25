Android tech blog 9to5Google reports that Samsung accidentally uploaded the alleged launch video that touts its next flagship as 'the perfect phone for business'

Published 9:10 PM, February 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - Just a day ahead of its official unveiling, Samsung may have accidentally uploaded the Galaxy S9’s alleged launch video online before quickly taking it back down. Slashleaks managed to capture the video and has uploaded it online.

The professional-looking 3-minute video confirms some of the earlier leaked and rumored features of Samsung’s upcoming flagship.

Providing what could be the best glimpse of the phone yet, the video seems to confirm that the Galaxy S9 does in fact look very similar to its predecessor, the S8.

The video features the Samsung DeX that leaked a little while back, showing the phone and the dock accessory in action. Docking the phone has it doubling as a mobile keyboard or trackpad that the video shows is good for business presentations.

With a strong emphasis on business, the video also features the Galaxy S9’s AR readiness, live translation, app pairing, biometric security authentication, and a water-resistant design.

This could potentially be just one of the multiple videos Samsung plans to show as a number of the Galaxy S9’s rumored features such as its dual-aperture cameras and 3D emoji aren't shown.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ are officially going to be unveiled in its Unpacked Event on Monday, February 26, 1 am, PH time. – Rappler.com