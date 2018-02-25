HMD Global, the company licensed to make Nokia phones, is livestreaming their presentation on YouTube and on their official site

Published 11:04 PM, February 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – HMD Global will be holding a Mobile World Congress 2018 presentation on Sunday, February 25 at 11 pm. HMD, the owners of the rights to make Nokia phones, is expected to announce new Android devices including what could be its new flagship, the Nokia 9.

In 2017, the company stole the show with the announcement of the new Nokia 3310, a retro revival, and some are saying that they might be showing a retro phone again this year.

Check out what they have in store for us by following this YouTube link where they are livestreaming. You can also watch it on their official site. – Rappler.com