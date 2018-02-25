Yes, folks, it'll come with Snake, but that's not all it's packing!

Published 12:15 AM, February 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – HMD Global is reloading the fabled Nokia 8110 smartphone, in the form of the Nokia 8110 4G model. It was the first announcement in a slew of new phones at a press conference by the phone maker on February 25, 2018. (READ: HMD brings out the Nokia 8110 4G, more new devices at Mobile World Congress 2018)

Here's what you need to know about the Nokia 8110 4G.

First, the Nokia 8110 4G follows the same banana shape it's been commonly associated with, and is a feature phone with some surprising bells and whistles.

The phone comes with 4G connectivity. It will have a curated selection of apps: Google’s Assistant, Search, and Maps.

It will also have Facebook and Twitter as part of the curated selection.

The phone features a 17-day battery life with 9 days (that's days, folks) of talk time.

The 8110 4G will come in banana yellow, as you might as expect, and black. It'll launch for around 79 euros (about P5,000) and will come out in May.

Finally, and this might be the best bit... it has Snake, if you don't feel like passing the time on social media.

Techcrunch listed down the complete specifications as well:

2G: 900/1800, 3G: WB-CDMA 1/5/8/39, 4G: FDD-LTE 1/3/5/7/8/20, TDD-LTE 39/40/41/(38)

OS: Smart Feature OS

Chipset: Qualcomm 205 Mobile Platform (MSM8905 Dual Core 1.1 GHz)

RAM: 512MB LPDDR3

Storage: 4GB eMMC internal memory4

Display: 2.4-inch QVGA display, curved display

Camera: 2MP rear camera

Connectivity/Sensors: Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, BT 4.1, GPS/AGPS, micro USB 2.0, 3.5mm AV jack

Battery: 1500mAh

FM radio

Audio playback file formats: AAC, AMR, MP3, MIDI, Vorbis

Micro SIM slot

