Published 2:28 PM, February 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - British car manufacturer Land Rover is coming out with their first Android device designed with a similar kind of toughness that its luxury off-road SUVs are known for, as reported by 9to5Google. Aptly called the Explore, the phone will remind you of its vehicular counterpart – tough-looking, brutish and chunky – and is being marketed towards for roughly the same audience: outdoor adventurers.

The phone is drop-tested up to 1.8 meters and has an IP68 waterproof rating to help it weather downpours on the trail and muddy mountainside roads. British electronics manufacturer, Bullitt, partnered with Land Rover to engineer the Explore like their brand of CAT phones which are used by mining and construction professionals.

For specs, the phone houses a 4,000mAh battery, a Helio X27 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a 5-inch FHD display, a 16MP rear camera, and runs on Android Nougat – so categorically flagship-like. But the phone does go beyond the specs to further please its target market. It comes with off-road topographical maps and quick access to SOS light, sensor data, weather information, covering a number of essentials for any outdoor adventure.

On top of all this, the Explore is highlighted by its modular capabilities that may make it an even more capable outdoor device or allow it to adapt to the various kinds of outdoorsy users.

Akin to Moto Mods, the interchangeable backplates allow for a variety of functionality including a bike pack that allows the phone to be mounted on bikes; a battery pack that adds a massive 4,370mAh of extra power; and an "Adventure Pack" that has increased durability, with 3,600mAh battery, a signal enhancer, and a GPS patch antenna.

Costing around $799 or roughly P41,400*, the Land Rover Explore is not cheap; but it could prove more than useful for those who enjoy the outdoors. The phone is set to ship in April this year.

Official spec sheet below:

Huge battery (4000mAh) plus add-on battery packs

IP68 splash, water and dust resistance

Drop-proof to 1.8 metres with factory fitted screen protector

Premium grade, detailed off-road topographical mapping options from ViewRanger

Android Nougat, with scheduled upgrade to Oreo

4GB RAM and 64GB ROM, expandable via microSD

Deca-core 2.6GHz 64 bit MTK Helio X27 chipset with Dual SIM functionality

16 MP rear camera, 8MP front camera, 4x digital zoom

Bright 5-inch FHD display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protected, optimized for outdoor use

LTE Cat 6

– Rappler.com

*$1 = P51.91