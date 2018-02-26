The Xperia XZ2 and the XZ2 Compact share mostly identical specifications, save for general size, battery life, LTE modem type, and camera layout

Published 5:57 PM, February 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Sony officially announced on Monday, February 26, its two new offerings under the Xperia line: the Xperia XZ2 and the Xperia XZ2 Compact.

Both take advantage of a Full HD+ HDR display, and will have Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform processors with Gigabit LTE running Android 8.0 (Oreo). The two phones also share Motion Eye technology on the cameras – both sport 19MP rear cameras and 5MP front cameras.

What it'll come down to is the size of the phone and battery life for most. While the XZ2 has a 5.7-inch display, the XZ2 Compact is just a tad bit smaller at 5 inches.

The XZ2 uses a 3,180 mAh battery, and the XZ2 compact uses a 2,870 mAh battery – though both have the same features, such as adaptive charging and Qualcomm Quick Charge.

Save for the general size, the battery life, the LTE modem type, and the camera layout, the two phones are functionally similar. Full specs for the XZ2 and the XZ2 Compact are already up on the Sony's Global mobile pages, so you may want to compare the specifications yourself.

While the two phones are expected to release in March, pricing has not yet been revealed. – Rappler.com