The reported trio coming out later this year includes an upgraded iPhone X, a larger version of the same upgraded model, and a more affordable iPhone with flagship features

Published 5:35 PM, February 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Apple plans to release a trio of new smartphones based around the design and features of the iPhone X by fall of this year, Bloomberg reports.

Similar to the Plus releases of past years, the iPhone X is reportedly getting a size upgrade with a screen that could measure up to 6.5 inches - a 0.7 inch difference from the current iPhone X’s 5.8 inches. Codenamed D33, the phone’s body will be about the same size as the iPhone 8 Plus but the edge-to-edge design will make its screen about an inch larger.

Apple is allegedly testing prototypes of this larger model with a 2688x1242 display resolution, keeping the sharpness of the iPhone X on a much larger screen. This model will likely feature a split-screen mode for certain apps and include a Face ID scanner.

Falling on the higher-end of Apple’s models, it is expected to be powered by new A12 processors and retain much of the iPhone X’s hardware including its OLED screen and steel edges. These larger models could ship in a new gold color on top of the black and silver options currently available for the iPhone X.

Apple is also expected to release an LCD iPhone with slim bezels, aluminum edges, and a glass back. This compromise helps those who want an iPhone X but find it too expensive.

Rounding out the trio would be an upgraded model of the iPhone X.

The phones will have an updated operating system, likely called iOS 12, which will include new augmented reality capabilities, deeper Siri integration, digital health monitoring, and the ability to use Animojis in FaceTime.

Apple is also considering adding dual SIM support for iPhones. This may be scrapped, however, if they proceed with their E-SIM tech that lets devices connect to cellular networks without inserting the traditional SIM card. – Rappler.com