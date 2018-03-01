Google is touting Hangouts Chat as a prime Slack competitor by virtue of artificial intelligence, including the use of bots for scheduling meetings, and creating advanced search queries simply

Published 8:33 AM, March 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Google's own iteration of the workplace chat platform called Hangouts Chat exited beta on Wednesday, February 28.

Google announced in a blog post that the messaging platform will be made generally available over the next week. It will also be a core part of the G Suite of business tools.

Google is touting Hangouts Chat as a prime Slack competitor by virtue of artificial intelligence (AI). One of the AI features being touted is a bevy of first-party and third-party bots that will help schedule meetings and search for files meant for collaborative work, among other helpful tasks.

If you're thinking about building a bot for Hangouts Chat, Google also came out with a post on starting to develop your own bots for their new service.

Aside from this, users of Hangouts Chat will be able to work with others on G Suite apps and features while chatting.

Hangouts Chat supports 28 languages at present, and will allow up to 8,000 members to be a part of a room at the same time.

Hangouts Chat will be made available on the Windows, MacOS, Android, and iOS platforms. – Rappler.com