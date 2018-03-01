You can now save tweets using Twitter's Bookmarks
MANILA, Philippines – Twitter on Wednesday, February 28 launched a new feature called Bookmarks, which allows users to save tweets for later viewing.
The new feature, which is being rolled out already, will affect Twitter for iOS and Android, Twitter Lite, and mobile.twitter.com.
Those with Bookmarks activated will have a share icon beside the heart-shaped Like icon. Tapping that icon will open up a menu from which a user can save a given tweet.
Found something historic?— Twitter (@Twitter) February 28, 2018
Don’t want to forget a joke?
Article that you want to read later?
Save the Tweet with Bookmarks, and come back to it whenever you want. Only you can see your Bookmarks. pic.twitter.com/fM2QLcOYNF
Users can then check their sidebar on mobile to find the Bookmarks option and see what they've saved so far. – Rappler.com