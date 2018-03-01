Those with Bookmarks activated will have a share icon beside the heart-shaped Like icon. Tapping that icon will open up a menu from which a user can save a given tweet.

Published 10:47 AM, March 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Twitter on Wednesday, February 28 launched a new feature called Bookmarks, which allows users to save tweets for later viewing.

The new feature, which is being rolled out already, will affect Twitter for iOS and Android, Twitter Lite, and mobile.twitter.com.

Those with Bookmarks activated will have a share icon beside the heart-shaped Like icon. Tapping that icon will open up a menu from which a user can save a given tweet.

Found something historic?

Don’t want to forget a joke?

Article that you want to read later?



Save the Tweet with Bookmarks, and come back to it whenever you want. Only you can see your Bookmarks. pic.twitter.com/fM2QLcOYNF — Twitter (@Twitter) February 28, 2018

Users can then check their sidebar on mobile to find the Bookmarks option and see what they've saved so far. – Rappler.com