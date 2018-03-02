(UPDATED) The hackers take the network to task for 'irresponsableng pamamahayag' (irresponsible reporting) and the site plays audio when a visitor enters

Published 4:39 PM, March 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – A subdomain of GMA Network's websites appears to have been defaced on Friday, March 2.

The group known as Blood Security Hackers appears to be working with other groups to deface the site.

They took the network to task for "Irresponsableng Pamamahayag" (irresponsible reporting) and the site plays audio when a user visits.

As of 4:25 pm, the site remains online with the defacement shown.

A cached version of the page, dated February 18, contained a vulnerability report about the exact vulnerability exploited to create the defaced page. – Rappler.com