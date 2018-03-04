Files and icons labelled 'call' and 'video call' were found in the Instagram app’s code

Published 6:25 AM, March 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Instagram may soon be one-upping its biggest rival, Snapchat, with the addition of voice and video calling.

TechCrunch reported files and icons labelled “Call” and “Video Call” were decompiled from the app’s Android application packages (APKs), which usually contain code of soon-to-be launched features.

Rumors of the photo-sharing platform adding these features were first sparked in January with the discovery of a video call icon on a non-public version of Instagram. These dug up files seem to confirm this early rumor and could have Instagram launching these new features very soon.

Trailing behind Snapchat, who introduced the feature back in 2014, Instagram appears to be borrowing from its competition yet again. The introduction of Instagram Stories back in 2016 was regarded by some as a direct copy of Snapchat’s signature snap that lets its users string photos and video together.

Snapchat recently came under fire for redesigning the platform to be more accessible to a wider audience. Instagram can ride on this backlash, launch their new call features, and hope these upset Snapchat users switch back to their platform. – Rappler.com