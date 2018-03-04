A legislation currently being considered by the Australian government requires internet service providers to be more transparent with their consumers - by only advertising speeds they can actually provide

Published 6:50 AM, March 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Internet Service Providers (ISPs) around the world are infamous for advertising speeds they can rarely deliver. Australia seems to be dealing with the same problem, and may be taking steps to address it.

The Australian government is now considering a proposed legislation that makes it illegal for ISPs to exaggerate and falsely advertise internet speeds. Under this proposed law, violators can be fined up to AU$1 million (P40.4 million).

According to Motherboard, Parliament Member, Andrew Wilkie introduced the bill, saying, “People are getting worse than dial-up speed when they've been promised a whizz-bang, super-fast connection.”

This proposed law forces ISPs to become more transparent with its consumers. The bill wants ISPs to not only list maximum speeds but also disclose the typical speeds, the times or periods of heavy traffic, as well as any other factors that could affect the service.

Back in 2014, the Philippine Department of Justice issued a warning to local ISPs, demanding they provide their consumers the same quality of service they advertised.

The UK enacted a similar law last November, after a massive consumer backlash on ISPs falsely advertising their services. – Rappler.com