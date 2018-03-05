Apple is reportedly releasing a budget-friendly version of the MacBook Air. The Macbook Air currently sells for $999.

Published 4:16 PM, March 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - If you’re planning on getting a MacBook Air, it might be good to hold out for a few months longer.

According to a report from MacRumors, KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts Apple will be releasing a more affordable version of the MacBook Air in the second quarter of this year.

Aside from such a device costing lower than its current price of $999, there is no mention of any other specifications or features.

A new release, however, could see improvements in processor, graphics, display, and USB-C/Thunderbolt 3 support. A complete redesign is also very possible considering the model’s age.

Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air is already becoming outdated with its most recent upgrade being a new 1.8GHz Intel processor. The line only received small updates over its 10-year run and this drop in price could revitalize its sales.

Kuo is looking at a second-quarter release which could be anytime from April to June. We’ll be hearing more about this soon and could see an Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) announcement.

The report also claims that Apple is looking to refresh their Airpods as Kuo is "extremely optimistic about its demand going forward." – Rappler.com