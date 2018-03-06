The brand slashes the price of its flagships right after their rivals announce their new devices at the 2018 Mobile World Congress

Published 5:07 PM, March 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Huawei puts their foot on the gas pedal as they cut the price of their 2017 flagships, the Mate 10 and the Mate 10 Pro – right as some of their market rivals Samsung, Sony, and ASUS announce new phones at the Mobile World Congress 2018.

The standard Mate 10's price goes down by P3,000 from P32,990 to 29,990 while the Mate 10 Pro goes down by P2,000 from 38,990 to 36,990. The standard model has been noted for its good value, sporting Huawei's flagship chip, the Kirin 970; and a top-rated camera while being priced in the low P30,000 range. (READ: Huawei teases 3-camera P20 phone but leaks point to dual-camera system)

The price cut occurs just about 4 months and 2 weeks after the phones' announcement back on October 16, 2017. (WATCH: Why the Huawei Mate 10 was among 2017's best flagships)

Expect older 2017 flagship phones such as the Samsung Galaxy S8, Sony Xperia XZ Premium, and the LG G6 to also potentially get price cuts, with the announcement of the new models. The said manufacturers, however, have yet to make official announcements.

Huawei says that the offer is now available at all Huawei concept stores nationwide. – Rappler.com