The Nokia 8's price has come down from P29,990 to 24,990

Published 5:41 PM, March 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Following Huawei's announcement that they're cutting the price of their flagships Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro, HMD Global announced they are also cutting the price of their own flagship, the Nokia 8. (WATCH: Why the Huawei Mate 10 was among 2017's best flagships)

The Nokia 8 will be retailing for 24,990, down P5,000 from its launch price of P29,990. One caveat: HMD is calling it a promo that will only be running from March 1 to March 31, 2018. The company hasn't indicated whether the price cut will become permanent after the end of March.

Nokia's price cut is bigger than Huawei's P3,000 price cut (P32,990 to P29,990) for the Mate 10 and the P2,000 price cut for the 10 Pro (P38,990 to P36,990).

A purchase of the 8 during the promo period will net buyers a free JBL Bluetooth headset, which Nokia says is worth P3,000.

Other Nokia phones across the range will also be getting some promos for the same time period. Nokia midrangers Nokia 5 and 6 will be available for P1,000 off at P8,990 and P10,990 respectively. The budget phone Nokia 3 is available for P500 off, and will be coming with a JBL Go Bluetooth speaker.

The Nokia 2 is still P5,290 but is being offered with a buy-two-for-P10,000 promo if bought at MemoXpress or Argomall.com. Through Home Credit, the Nokia 8 is available at 0% interest for 12 months while the 3, 5, 6 and 2 are available at 0% interest for 6 months. – Rappler.com