A pair of alleged promotional images show a three-camera setup while another leak purports a €679 price tag for the standard model

Published 5:31 PM, March 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - More leaked information on Huawei’s upcoming flagship, the P20, has recently surfaced, ahead of its official unveiling later this month.

A pair of believable promotional images show off phones said to be the Huawei P20 with three cameras, further corroborating long-running rumors. In the alleged P20 photos, which you can see by clicking this link, a third camera sits on a separate plate placed on the bottom of dual cameras but it’s not entirely clear what the design considerations were for this separation yet. (READ: Huawei teases 3-camera P20 phone but leaks point to dual-camera system)

Another seemingly confirmed rumor from the images is the inclusion of the notch. GSM Arena notes that the P20's notch is one of the smaller ones they've seen, and that the three-camera version of the P20 may be the "pro" version. There have been other P20 leaks pointing to a phone with a regular dual-cam setup, which could be the phone's standard version. (READ: 4 future Android phones expected to have iPhone X notch)

The images also come with the tagline “See mooore with AI” touting the phone’s AI capabilities with the three O’s supposedly representing the three cameras. This same tagline was earlier revealed when Huawei teased the P20’s official unveiling event, as seen in the topmost photo. (LOOK: 10 iPhone X clones from China)

Alleged P20 prices and known competitor prices

According to a separate report from GSMArena, the P20 is expected to sell for €679 which roughly converts and rounds off to P43,800; while the P20 Pro could go for €899 or P58,027; and the P20 Lite at €369 or P23,825. The alleged price puts the phone firmly in Samsung Galaxy S9 territory, with the standard S9 priced at 45,990 and the base Plus model (6GB RAM/64GB storage) at P52,990. (READ: Samsung unveils Galaxy S9, announces starting price of P45,990)

Should the final price of P20 be close to these rumors, the jump will be quite huge from its predecessor, the P10. The P10 launched in April 2017 for P28,990, with the Plus version retailing for P36,990.

The P20 price jump – again, should the rumors be true – is even bigger than the jump from the Samsung S8 to the S9. The S8 launched last year for P38,990 while the S8 Plus was priced at P45,990.

Taiwan's ASUS, which launched their new ZenFone at Mobile World Congress 2018, set the top-of-the-line ZenFone 5Z at €479 or around P31,000. The ZenFone 5Z has excellent specs for the price including a top-flight Snapdragon 845 chip, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB or 256GB of storage. (WATCH: The new ASUS ZenFone 5 unveiled)

The P20 and P20 Pro are rumored to be powered by Kirin 970 chipset also found in the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro while the Lite only comes with the Kirin 659. All three are said to be shipping with Android 8.0 Oreo with EMUI 8.0.

These are all going to be officially revealed when Huawei officially launches the P20 in Paris this March 27. And as is the case with all leaked information, consider them very rough estimates, and may vary wildly from the final product. – Rappler.com

€1 = P64.60