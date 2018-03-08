The prominent leaker also shows some of the other colors that Huawei's new flagships will come in

Published 2:45 PM, March 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Huawei's next triumvirate of phones just got exposed in a big way as renowned leaker Evan Blass showed off the P20, the P20 Lite, and the P20 Pro on his Twitter page. (READ: Huawei teases 3-camera P20 phone but leaks point to dual-camera system)

Blass, who previously had accurately leaked phones such as the Samsung Galaxy S8, Note 8, and S9 to name some, showed the front and the back of the 3 Huawei phones.

Corroborating the rumors, Blass' photos of the P20 line show the iPhone X notch for all of the models, a bezel-less design, and rounded screen edges. (READ: 4 future Android phones expected to have iPhone X notch)

Take a look:

Huawei P20, P20 Lite, and P20 Pro (top to bottom) pic.twitter.com/FK8iyxyQND — Evan Blass (@evleaks) March 7, 2018

The P20 and the P20 Pro appear to have a matte finish, while the P20 Lite has a glossier one. Fitting current expectations for the phone, the P20 Pro has 3 cameras on the back along with the flash. The Lite also shows what appears to be a fingerprint sensor on the back – a feature that can't be seen on both the standard and the Pro. (LOOK: 10 iPhone X clones from China)

Blass followed up the initial P20 leak with a post showing the P20 in different colors, including a bright sky blue unit, and one that is platinum blue:

The P20 Lite and the standard P20 show a dual-camera array, laid out vertically just like the iPhone X, and the ASUS ZenFone 5.

Blass' leak follows an earlier leak by phone site GSM Arena, which showed the 3 cameras on the P20 Pro. GSM Arena also mentioned potential prices for the P20 family, with the standard at 679 euros; the Lite at 369 euros; and the Pro at 899 euros.

The phones will be officially unveiled on March 27 at Huawei's event in Paris, France. – Rappler.com