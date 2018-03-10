The mobile port of the massively popular battle royale shooter is coming to iOS and Android devices to face the likes of 'PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' and 'Rules Of Survival'

Published 6:36 PM, March 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - It doesn’t seem like the last-man-standing genre is dying anytime soon with the free-to-play shooter, Fortnite Battle Royale hitting iOS and Android soon, as announced by Epic Games in a blog post.

Fortnite Battle Royale is an online game that pits one hundred players against each other until only one remains. It will be facing the likes of Rules Of Survival (ROS) and PlayerUnkown's Battlegrounds (PUBG)

Those who own iOS devices can already begin signing up for the beta on March 12 with invites rolling out soon after. Lucky players who receive invites can then invite some friends. Epic Games is going to be regularly adding more players in the coming months. Android users, on the other hand, may have to wait a little longer to play with no exact release date given yet.

The highlight of this announcement is that Fortnite supports cross play and cross progression between PC, Mac, PS4, iOS, and soon Android. Conspicuously missing from this list is Xbox. It’s not surprising that Microsoft’s console is not included, considering Sony refuses to show any interest in cross-play between Xbox and PlayStation.

Last year, a glitch shortly enabled cross play between the two console giants, letting PS4 Fortnite players play with those on the Xbox One. This likely wouldn’t happen again with Sony working closely with Epic Games to support cross-play on all platforms except Xbox.

Epic Games promises to bring the same gameplay with the same maps, content, and weekly updates from its console and computer counterparts to mobile. – Rappler.com