Published 11:46 AM, March 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - HMD Global, the company developing Nokia smartphones, revealed a host of new smartphones at the 2018 Mobile World Congress last month.

Noticeably absent from their lineup, however, was the so-called Nokia 9 that many were hoping to see and hear about.

New information coming from a “trusted” Baidu user reported by PhoneArena suggests the upcoming flagship will come equipped with an in-display fingerprint scanner, similar to that of the Vivo Apex, the concept phone shown off at this year’s MWC.

If this information is to be believed, HMD Global could be joining Vivo in being the first smartphone manufacturers to incorporate this technology into their products.

According to another rumor reported by NokiaPowerUser (NPU), the Nokia 9 could also be joining the growing list of Android smartphones sporting the controversial iPhone X-like notch. Love it or hate it, the notch seems to be the big trend this year. It might also be the best compromise for manufacturers to maximize screen size.

Earlier reports claim that the Nokia 9 is going to be powered by a Snapdragon 845 chipset and it’s safe to assume that it’s going to have a 5.7-inch near bezel-less display at an 18:9 aspect ratio.

Aside from leaked information, not much is known about the Nokia 9’s features and specs. That said, the device is expected to drop later this year, competing with the likes of Samsung’s S9 and other flagship devices. – Rappler.com